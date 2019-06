Former Cash Money Millionaire, B.G. plead innocent to gun charges last week. Now in case you forgot about the gun charges, let me remind you…

He was arrested last Nov.with two other people, one a minor, in a Chevy Tahoe.

B.G. just plead guilty last year to a DUI charge. He was ordered to two years probation, yet with his new charge he faces a much more severe penalty.

We’ll keep you posted on what happens next in court.

