Beyonce…Gun shots fired?

Beyoncé’s rep wants to make it clear that there were no gunshots fired at the singer’s recent concert in Brazil.

The rep tells UsMagazine.com, quote, “The reports of gunfire during Beyoncé’s concert in Brazil that allegedly ended her show early are totally false. Beyoncé played to record crowds on her recent tour in Brazil without incident, including an audience of 60-thousand in Sao Paulo on Saturday, February 6th and two sold-out shows in Rio on February 7th and 8th.”

A recent Internet report suggested that people began shooting at the singer’s fans as they were leaving the stadium after the show, with police firing back at the gunmen. Beyoncé’s next Brazil concert is scheduled in Lima, Peru on Tuesday night. She moves on to Port-of-Spain, Trinidad this Thursday.

Source: Metro News

