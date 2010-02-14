What about the kids Flava Flav?

The baby moma drama continues with Flava Flav, but I don’t think its about the moma’s any more, its strictly about the kids. Internet sites are reporting that Flav owes over $60,000 in back child support.

Flav does have an outstanding balance of $63,458 according to the Albany County Child Support collection unit. In July 2008, the mother, Mary Parker filed to amend her child-support agreement since the one drafted in 1996 covered just two of their kids. She won an appeal in January increasing Flav’s payments from $117 to $837.72 a week for child support, plus tuition for the kids’ private school, retroactive to the 2008 filing.

“The judgment is recent as I was just made aware of it,” Flav told Page Six, adding, “I’ll certainly be addressing it. However, I’ve made payments on my children’s tuition, and have made direct payment to the mother outside of the court order.”

Why does she keep having kids with this man and he’s not paying for the kids he has now? What do you think?

