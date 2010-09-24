Buju Banton Trial Won't Get Verdict Till Monday

Despite reports that Buju Banton was found not guilty, the jury is still deliberating and will re-convene on Monday according to the Jamaica Observer.
Jamaican Reggae singer Buju Banton will have to wait until Monday to know his fate as the 13 member panel of jurors have yet to come to a decision.
The jurors are expected to resume their deliberations at 8:45 Monday morning.
RELATED STORIES
Buju Banton Says He Lied About Cocaine Deals To Impress Informant In Trial
Court Plays Tapes Of Buju Banton Discussing Coke Deals And Diamond Smuggling
