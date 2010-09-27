What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To Boxing Match

Leave a comment

nick-cannon-defends-his-wife-against-eminem_edited

Today the TheUrbanDaily.com reported that actor Nick Cannon has challenged rapper Eminem to a boxing match to end the beef Eminem has with his wife Mariah Carey.

Canon created a Facebook and Twitter page to publicize the challenge. One Eminem fan wrote on the Twitter page, “Eminem is White. God has declared him the winner”.

Picture-71
Read entire article at TheUrbanDaily.com

Share this post on Facebook! CLICK HERE:

Eminem

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close