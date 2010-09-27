Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To Boxing Match

Today the TheUrbanDaily.com reported that actor Nick Cannon has challenged rapper Eminem to a boxing match to end the beef Eminem has with his wife Mariah Carey.
Canon created a Facebook and Twitter page to publicize the challenge. One Eminem fan wrote on the Twitter page, “Eminem is White. God has declared him the winner”.
