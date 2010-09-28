Glenn Lewis "Don't You Forget It"

Listening to Glenn Lewis’ breakout single, “Don’t You Forget It,” it was easy to think that Stevie Wonder had finally tapped back into the sound that made his 1970s albums so great.

Born in Toronto, Lewis had been recording for four years in his native Canada before he hit big in the United States with “Don’t You Forget It,” a top 10 record on Billboard’s R&B chart in 2002. His album, World Outside My Window, peaked at number 4 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart, but the album failed to produce any other singles comparable in success to “Don’t You Forget It.”

A second album, Back For More, was planned and a video was released for the title track, featuring Kardinal Offishall, but the album was repeatedly delayed and eventually cancelled. He’s currently at work on a new album with Dre & Vidal, the producers behind World Outside My Window. The album is expected to be released in 2011.

