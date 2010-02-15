NBA All-Star Game Sets Basketball Attendance Record With 108,713 People

Last night’s All-Star game in Dallas was most certainly something to behold as 108,713 people piled into the Cowboys new Billion Dollar stadium to watch the NBA’s elite players perform. Dwyane Wade brought home the MVP award for a spectacular performance.

Last night game marks a highlight as the most attended basketball game in history. That’s dope!

Via NBA:

The NBA All-Star game at Cowboys Stadium set a record for the most-attended basketball game ever with a crowd of 108,713 people filling the stadium Sunday night.

“It’s meant to be a party,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “We say we’re going to throw the biggest party like you’ve never seen before and that’s exactly what it turned out to be.”

Cuban was joined at midcourt by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the end of the third quarter to announce the record figure. The record was certified by Guiness Book of World Records, and there were already T-shirts celebrating the mark.

Jones spearheaded the building of the $1.2 billion stadium that opened last year in Arlington, a city of more than 370,000 people located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The crowd for the second NBA All-Star game in the Dallas area was larger than any of the NFL games played in the stadium.

The Cowboys drew 105,121 for their first regular-season game against the New York Giants last September to set an NFL regular-season attendance record. For their playoff game last month against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys drew a crowd of 92,951. That was the most in NFL history for a playoff game other than the Super Bowl.

“Everybody’s had a great time. … You can just see people’s eyes just bugging out of their head,” Cuban said. “It’s crazy and I haven’t heard a negative comment yet.”

The only other time the NBA All-Star game was played in the area was in 1986 before a crowd of 16,573 at Reunion Arena in downtown Dallas. That facility was demolished last year.

Also On Hot 96.3: