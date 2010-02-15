Russell Simmons Questions The Red Cross

Millions of dollars have been donated in a effort to help those in Haiti; now the use of those funds is being questioned. Just as in every huge natural disaster massive amounts of donations have been pouring into the island country, in the forms of food, money, and medical aid and here are the naysayers wondering, really?

According to internet reports Wyclef Jean’s Yele foundation recently came under investigation for its alleged mismanagement of finances, but the organization is not the only one being called into question.

Russell Simmons has called out the American Red Cross for what he claims is a small percentage of donations entering Haiti. “I’m worried about the Red Cross’ overhead,” he told the NY Daily News.

According to Earthtime.org, more than 3 million people have texted “HAITI” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. So how much went directly to Haiti?

