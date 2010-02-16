Lil Wayne Receives Extension

Shut the door…I don’t know how true this story is, but for real?

24hourhiphop.com is reporting that it looks like Weezy received an extension on his report to jail. Young Money took to his twitter last week to announce

“Extension till march 2nd!!!!!” is what he wrote, “Thanx for da prayers LOVE y’all…and Wayne said thanx for da prayers too..YM!!!”

Wayne was expected to be sentenced Feb. 10th (last week)in Manhattan criminal court to begin serving his time.

In other Weezy news, he still faces drug and weapons charges in Arizona. That trial is scheduled to begin in March.

