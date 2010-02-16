Ronald McDonald Busted!!

OMG….this is too much!! An Iowa man with a familiar name was arrested on drug charges over the weekend.

According to the “Iowa City Press-Citizen,” Ronald McDonald was arrested for possession of marijuana and allowing others to do drugs at his home on Sunday. Iowa City police were called to McDonald’s residence after someone reported a suspicious odor. Authorities recognized the smell of marijuana, and were subsequently given permission to search the 44-year-old’s house. Police found a jar that contained marijuana residue, and McDonald eventually admitted to smoking pot. Three other men were arrested and charged for smoking marijuana in McDonald’s home.

Ronald, always trying to help someone.

