More are upset besides Jay-Z

JJ reported earlier how Jay-Z feels about the remake of “We are the World”. Now others are speaking out.

A majority of those taking part in a PopSugar.com poll also think another all-star version of the 1985 charity classic isn’t the best idea. Responding to the question, quote, “Do you agree with Jay-Z that “We Are The World” shouldn’t have been remade?,” 81-percent are saying, quote, “Yes — How can you mess with perfection?” Just 19-percent say, quote, “No — It’s hard to hate on anyone’s charitable actions.”

As Jay-Z told MTV.com it’s great people want to do something to help but when it comes to the 1985 “We Are The World,” quote, “Some things are just untouchable.” What do you think?

