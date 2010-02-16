Purdue player wins weekly Big Ten honor

Indystar.com reports Purdue junior JaJuan Johnson was named Big Ten player of the week for the second time this season.

Johnson, a forward/center, averaged 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds a game to lead the Boilermakers to a pair of double-digit victories.

He joined classmates Robbie Hummel and E’Twaun Moore in Purdue’s 1,000-point club against Michigan State, giving the Boilermakers three 1,000-point scorers on the same roster for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign.

