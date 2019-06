In case you’re one of the few who isn’t tired of this song and it’s eight billion incarnations, here’s another one for you!

Snoop’s ubiquitous single of the last few months gets a new beat courtesy of DJ Green Lantern and verses from Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Maino, Rosco Dash, and OJ Da Juiceman.

On to the next one.

