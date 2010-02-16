Meet Beyonce's Baby Brother

TMZ has obtained a photo of the alleged love child of Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles. Knowles has yet to take a DNA test, but I do see a resemblance!!!

Baby mama Alexsandra Wright, who claims she had an 18 month affair with Knowles, recently filed a paternity suit against him in October and gave birth on February 4. Wright’s lawyers are in court today, trying to get Knowles to pony up child support — so far, sources say, he hasn’t paid a cent.

Mathew told TMZ, “We are not aware of the birth of a child. Mr. Knowles has never had a DNA test. These rumors are untrue.”

