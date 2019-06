Here’s the Black Eye Peas new video, a 10 minute double-clip for singles ‘Imma Be’ and ‘Rock That Body’.

The video starts off with will.i.am explaining his vision about the group’s future in the next millennium. Fergie who disagrees with the idea leaves the group in outrage, driving a BMW motorcycle.

