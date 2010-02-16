Whoopi Makes Wendy Williams Cry

If you’ve followed Wendy’s radio show, you know Wendy offended Whoopi and her daughter. If you didn’t, Whoopi is one of the many people that Wendy dished the dirt on by saying things like Whoopi is ugly, looks like a monkey, and a drug user. She also said that her daughter, Alex, had a cocaine addiction. Fast forward to a few years later with the ladies making up on national television when Whoopi agreed to do her show, much to Wendy’s disbelief.Watch the video below:

Kelly Rowland and Wendy Williams hit up book launch

Whoopi walks off “The View” over Tiger Woods