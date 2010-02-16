VIDEO: Fantasia To Get GED

Fantasia Barrino, 24, revealed in her memoir, “Life Is Not a Fairy Tale,” that she was illiterate and could not read words she wasn’t familiar with. She said at the time that she was learning to read to her daughter Zion, now seven. Barrino dropped out of school in the 9th grade.

The American Idol star, 24 who is now ready to hit the books and earn her high school degree told Eonline:

“I’ve been talking about it for so long,” Fantasia said “I have a lot of young people who look up to me, like my 15-year-old brother and 7-year-old daughter. It’s something that I really need to do and that I want to do.”

Fantasia: “I Couldn’t Afford To Buy A Pizza”

Fantasia’s brother goes in on her