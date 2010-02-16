DJ Premier Producing New MC Eiht Album "Which Way Is West"

East coast production wizard DJ Premier has announced a new project with West Coast rap legend MC Eiht, of Compton’s Most Wanted.

DJ Premier will executive produce MC Eiht’s upcoming 11th album, titled Which Way Is West.

In addition to executive production duties on Which Way Is West, DJ Premier will release the album on his independent label, Year Round Records.

In addition to DJ Premier, Which Way Is West will feature production by Marco Polo and other upcoming producers, as well as appearances by Year Round artists NYGz.

