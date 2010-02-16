Oprah Says No To John Mayer

Oprah’s couch, which has been a platform for dozens of celebrity apologies and explanations is off limits to John Mayer.

The daytime queen has put her foot down and instructed her bookers: John Mayer is off the guest list.

PopEater.com reports that Mayer’s unfortunate Playboy interview sealed the deal, as Mayer used the “N” word and revealed too much personal information regarding his past sexual conquests, including Oprah pal actress Jennifer Aniston and pop singer Jessica Simpson.

Mayer explained in the interview that his predilection for blondes was something his penis dictated, saying his organ had a “David Duke heart.”

“Oprah is the smartest person on TV and will not let John use her or her show to ask for forgiveness,” a PopEater source dishes. “If John really wants to apologize for his racist and sexist comments, he should find somewhere else. The only way Oprah, who is a dear friend of Jennifer Aniston, would ever book him is if John were interested in having a much deeper conversation about race, women and fame.”

