The Next Cleberity Spokesperson For Kodak Is?

Another one of music’s hottest names will serve as a spokesperson for Kodak. JustJared.com is reporting that Rihanna will be taking part in the company’s new “So Kodak” campaign. The singer joins a roster that already includes Drake, Trey Songz, and Pitbull. As part of the “So Kodak” campaign, Rihanna will appear in a series of television ads that will be helmed by music video director Chris Robinson. She will also be taking part in print and online ads, as well as exclusive events, social media engagements, and consumer promotions. Rihanna says she’s excited about partnering with Kodak, noting, quote, “I am an avid fan of photography and love taking pictures, so this was a natural fit for me.”

Rihanna is currently preparing to release her fifth studio album, “Loud.” The record is due in stores on November 16th.

