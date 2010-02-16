VIDEO: Rihanna Gets "Rude" On Ellen

Rihanna appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today where she performed her latest single “Rude Boy.” The singer who is currently in Australia on a promo tour recorded her performance last week. In related news, the Barbadian star told the Australian Associated Press that she will be going on tour this year. She said:

“We’re actually going on tour in April.We start in Europe and then to the US and then we come back [to Australia] in October, when it’s going to be spring, so I’m really excited about that.”

