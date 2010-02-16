Yo Gotti Announces 'Live From The Kitchen Tour'

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has announced that he will launch the 15-date Live From the Kitchen 2010 Tour to support his upcoming album of the same.

According to AllHipHop.com, The tour kicks off March 5 in Charleston, South Carolina and will make stops in markets like Orlando, Baltimore, Little Rock, Jackson, Mississippi and others.

“The tour came about because I always wanted to do a small tour to feel more of a connection with the fans,” Yo Gotti said of the tour. “They presented the proposal, I was most definitely interested in it, this tour will promote my album also called Live from The Kitchen.”

Live From the Kitchen is Yo Gotti’s first official release since Back 2 da Basics in 2006. “I have been putting out mix tapes for a long time and it has been a few years since my last commercial album, this tour is all about the album and will get fans ready for the album,” Yo Gotti said. “I am looking forward to sharing my “reality-music” with the fans.”

Live From The Kitchen is due in stores March 23, 2010.

Tour dates are listed below:

March 5 – Charleston, South Carolina – Club Kush

March 7 – Orlando, Florida – Club Destiny

March 14th – Nashville, Tennessee – Municipal Auditorium

March 26th – Baltimore, Maryland – Sonar

April 1st – Little Rock, Arkansas – Robinson Auditorium

April 2nd – Knoxville, Tennessee – Knoxville Auditorium

April 3rd – Chattanooga, Tennessee – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 4th – St. Louis, Missouri – Chaifetz Arena

April 8th – Jacksonville, Florida – Club Plush

April 16th – Jackson, Mississippi – TBA

April 17th – Mobile, Alabama – Mobile Civic Center

April 23rd – Akron, Ohio – Akron Civic Center

April 24th – Dayton, Ohio – Hara Arena

May 1st – Indianapolis, Indiana – Murat Theatre

Source: Allhiphop.com/written by Roman Wolfe

Also On Hot 96.3: