Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Reportedly Set For August 26

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

The much talked about fight between future Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather & UFC Champion Conor McGregor has reportedly been signed and sealed. The two fighters are set to box August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terms of the deal were not available but this fight is expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view draws ever.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The mega-fight will take place at either the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Neither UFC president Dana White, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe could be reached for comment.

Mayweather decided to put down his gloves after posting a 49-0 record and wins over Manny Pacquiao and his final match versus Andre Berto. He currently promotes a vast stable of fighters under his Maywether Promotions banner including Baltimore’s IBF Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis own McGregor currently the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion with a 21 and 3 record (18 Wins by knockout).

McGregor took to Twitter to announce the fight.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

If you don’t know, the other guy in the photo is Floyd Mayweather’s father.

Source | Yahoo Sports

Also Check Out: Baltimore Native Gervonta Davis Wins IBF Junior Lightweight Title

Also Check Out: Floyd Mayweather Caught Arguing With His Daughter’s Cheer Team Judges