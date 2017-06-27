[Video] Kendrick Lamar Drops The Visual For “Element”

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

[Video] Kendrick Lamar Drops The Visual For “Element”

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

It’s a lot of slapping, punching, fighting and blood in Kendrick Lamar‘s new video but don’t worry, it’s safe for work. Kung Fu Kenny scraps and raps in the visual for his single “Element.” Yea, thats the one were Kendrick’s wants to look sexy when he smacks someone.

Check out the visual above.

Related: “DNA” – Kendrick Lamar
Related: [Exclusive] Kendrick Lamar Joins Future On The “Mask Off” Remix”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

9 photos Launch gallery

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Continue reading Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album Damn on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos