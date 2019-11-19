Back To Events

2019 Circle of Lights

Circle of Lights
  • Date/time: November 29th, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Monument Circle
  • Address: 1 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204

Come to Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented IBEW Local 481 on Monument Circle the evening after Thanksgiving – November 29th from 6 – 8 pm. Enjoy the debut of the Circle’s enhanced lighting and video elements with outstanding live entertainment, a festive beer garden, interactive displays and Santa, of course. Go to Downtown Indy’s website to learn more.

Cheers and Happy Holidays!

