2022 Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

Indiana health Fair Flyer
  • Date/time: July 14th, 4:00pm to July 17th, 6:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center, Halls J & K
  • Address: 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
For 36 years, the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair has provided more than $2,500 in free health

care, resources and education to communities and populations that are at higher risk for poor health

and barriers to care. The health fair is more important this year than ever because we know that many

people have fallen behind on routine checkups and immunizations or have delayed seeking treatment

during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be over $2, 500 in Free health screenings!

