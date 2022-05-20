Babyface Live for 95th Anniversary Celebration @ Madam Walker Theatre

Time is running out! Only a few tickets left for the Legacy Concert featuring Babyface @WalkerTheatre! Purchase your tickets today: https://buff.ly/3AuQ9bw
That’s right, Babyface is coming home to headline the historic Walker Theatre’s Legacy Concert on Friday night, June 17th as they celebrate their 95th Anniversary!
Purchase tickets at www.madamwalkerlegacycenter.com and learn more about the Walker’s 95th Anniversary, official Grand Reopening festivities including a Block Party on Indiana Ave, featuring the “Art & Soul” Stage, the “Daddy Do Day” Hairstyling Contest and more happening throughout Juneteenth weekend at www.madamwalkerlegacycenter.com.