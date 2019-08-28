Catch A$AP Ferg’s Yedi Tour At The Egyptian Room!

Live Nation & Chreece present A$AP Ferg’s Yedi Tour with special guests MURDA BEATZ and MADEINTYO.

A$AP Ferg just released his album, Floor Seats on Aug. 16th. Then, he tore down the stage with Big Sean at the 2019 VMAs. Now, he is making his way to Indy to party with fans at The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre.

You know it’s going to be a party so get your tickets now on Ticketmaster!

