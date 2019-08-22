Back To Events

CHREECE 2019


  • Date/time: August 24th, 2:00pm to August 25th, 1:00am
  • Venue: Fountain Square
  • Address: 1060 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46203

All lanes of Indiana hip hop are coming together again for a single day of “Cheers” and “Peace” – CHREECE! Be apart of one of the Midwest’s largest hip hop festival. With over 50 emcees, exclusive merchandise, numerous DJs, countless producers, this is a day you don’t want to miss!



Source: Chreece / Chreece

Purchase tickets here. For more information on the CHREECE festival, visit chreece.com

