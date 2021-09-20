Back To Events

Circle City Classic

INHP - Circle City Classic
  Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
SEP 24th

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC PEP RALLY & COMMUNITY DAY

IBE Headquarters

601 North Shortridge Road Indianapolis, Indiana 46219

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

 

A NIGHT OF LEGENDS FEATURING CHARLIE WILSON AND ISLEY BROTHERS

Fri, 7:30 – 11:30 PM

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E 38th St

Indianapolis, IN

 

SEP 25th

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC® PARADE

Parade Starts

North Street & Pennsylvania Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

 

RADIO ONE PERFORMANCE STAGE

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

 

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC® DAY PARTIES

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

 

EDUCATION DAY COLLEGE FAIR

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

 

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC®

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

 

CIRCLE CITY COMEDY JAM

Featuring Arnez J, Tony Roberts and Da Brat

Old National Centre

502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN

7:30 PM – 11:30 PM

 

 

 

