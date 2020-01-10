Back To Events

Dinosaur World Live 2020

Add to Calendar
Dinosaur World Live
  • Date/time: January 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Butler Arts Center
  • Phone: 3179406444
  • Address: 46202 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208
  • Web: More Info

Bring your kids out for an experience of a lifetime. At Dinosaur World Live, you will join an explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

You will get to meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

To purchase tickets, visit The Butler Arts Center website.

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close