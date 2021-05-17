Back To Events

First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair

Add to Calendar
E.M.U. Mental Health Campaign Graphics
  • Date/time: May 23rd, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Riverside Park and Family Center
  • Address: 2420 E. Riverside Drive
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Join Hot 96.3, The Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, and the Marion County Commission on Youth for the First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair on Sunday, May 23rd at Riverside Park and Family Center. A Day of entertainment, guest speakers, and important mental health information.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Attention Indianapolis Teens!

According to Mental Health America, young people are struggling the most with their mental wellbeing. Did you know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, youth ages 11 to 17 have been more likely than any other age group to report moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression? We want to help change that!

Join us May 23, 2021, from noon – 4 pm for the first annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair at Riverside Park and Family Center. This event is hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, Marion County Commission on Youth, the City of Indianapolis Mayor’s Office, and The Lilly Endowment Foundation. This event will be full of fun, entertainment, and important mental health information. Come experience live DJ performances, teen-led panel discussions, guest speakers, and a host of vendors. We would love for you to join us!

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
E.M.U. Mental Health Campaign Graphics
First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair
 18 hours ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close