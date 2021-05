Join Hot 96.3 Saturday June 5th from 12noon-2pm at the Grand Opening Of Indiana Furniture located at 3216 S. East St. Shop now and Save Big on all of your furniture needs like 5×8 area rugs starting at $9.99. Looking for great bargains on bedroom & living room sets, head over to Indiana Furniture 3216 S. East St now!

Also On Hot 96.3: