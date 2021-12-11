Back To Events

Holiday On The Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive Sponsored By Indiana Donor Network

Holiday On The Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive
  • Date/time: December 17th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
Join us for the Annual Holiday On The Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive Sponsored By Indiana Donor Network.

Register today at BlackSanta2021.eventbrite.com

We are currently taking donations at the following locations:

McDonald’s – 4802 W 57th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254

McDonald’s – 5617 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228

At The Radio Station:

Tuesday, December 14th from 3pm-6pm

Wednesday, December 15th from 10am-1pm

Thursday, December 16th from 3pm-6pm

Friday, December 19th from 10am-1pm

