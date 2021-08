Join the Rethink the Drink Patrol at the following locations:

August 28 – Kuntz at 2:30p

1502 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

September 11 – Brookside Park at 12p

3500 Brookside Parkway South Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Check back for more dates.

Learn more at RethinkYourDrinkIndy.org

Also On Hot 96.3: