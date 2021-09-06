Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us in downtown Indy at Carrol Stadium on the IUPUI campus or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. We will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Register, learn more and start fundraising at act.alz.org/indianapolis.

