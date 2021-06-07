Welcome Home to Indy STEAM Academy! (Drive-Through Event!)

- Date/time: June 12th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Indy STEAM Academy
- Phone: 317-556-2307
- Address: 4020 N. Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46226
- Web: More Info
Saturday, June 12th from 12noon until 2pm Hot 96.3 will be on sight for a Drive Thru Open House enrolling students for Indy Steam Academy.
Parents – Enroll your Child at this event!
Requirements – Mask MUST be worn
Participants stay in their cars!
Food, and Giveaways will be distributed using COVID safety precautions!
See YOU there!
