Welcome Home to Indy STEAM Academy! (Drive-Through Event!)

Saturday, June 12th from 12noon until 2pm Hot 96.3 will be on sight for a Drive Thru Open House enrolling students for Indy Steam Academy.

Parents – Enroll your Child at this event!

Requirements – Mask MUST be worn

Participants stay in their cars!

Food, and Giveaways will be distributed using COVID safety precautions!

See YOU there!

