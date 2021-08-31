10 Labor Day Beauty Sales You May Want To Check Out

As painful as it sounds, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season. The end of August does come with one major perk: Labor Day beauty sales! Like clockwork, September marks the return of budget-friendly markdowns on the latest and greatest must-haves in the beauty world. In other words, beauty lovers and their wallets are in for a real treat.
Another perk that comes in clutch is various brands kicking their sales into overdrive well before the holiday arrives. From highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, curly hair essentials, body care tools and more, brands are pulling out all the stops to help you get your beauty collection in order.
If you’re an avid Hello Beautiful reader, you already know that we always put your wants and needs first. We’ve compiled a list of 10 brands in the makeup, skincare, body care, haircare, and hairstyling lanes that’ll tickle your fancy. That said, you already know the drill! Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to shop til you drop! Here is our list of Labor Day 2021 Beauty Sales. Happy Shopping!
1. Miss Jessie’sSource:Miss Jessie's
Limp-looking curls are a no-no. Thanks to Miss Jessie’s Curly Pudding, you’ll be able to shape, define and moisturize your curls for a salon-quality look right at home. From daily conditioners to sulfate-free shampoos, Miss Jessie’s has a slew of best-sellers that will be up for grabs this Labor Day. Enjoy 25% off on select items from 9/3 to 9/6.Shop Now
2. CleanlogicSource:Cleanlogic
Body care goes beyond using the right products in and out of the shower. Utilizing the right accessories can help take your body care game to the next level and the Cleanlogic’s lineup is the perfect way to get the job done. From exfoliating cloths, sponges, brushes and more, this brand is determined to help you achieve soft and healthy-looking skin. Score 25% off site wide with free domestic shipping from 9/2 to 9/6.Shop Now
3. Glammed Naturally Oil Hair KitSource:GLAMMED NATURALLY OIL
Moisture and haircare goes hand in hand. That’s why it’s important to add Glammed Naturally Oil products to your regimen. Boasting a lineup of oils, vitamins, cleansing essentials and more, this brand allows you to give your hair the ultimate treat with organic ingredients. Enjoy 25% off site wide on 9/6 with code LABORDAY25.Shop Now
4. CHI Haircare & Styling ToolsSource:CHI Haircare
For folks that are looking for hairstyling and haircare essentials, CHI Haircare & Styling Tools has come to the rescue. The brand is pulling out all the stops to help you save coins while you stock up on your top-quality favorites. Enjoy 25% off regular priced items with code LABORDAY from 9/3 to 9/6.Shop Now
5. Lorac CosmeticsSource:Lorac
Prepare to take your beauty beats to new heights! The Lorac Petite PRO Contour Palette 2/ Medium-Dark ($29.99, Lorac.com) works wonders to sculpt and define your features. Not to mention, this number is made with marshmallow root, cucumber and parsley extract that helps to soothe, nurture and comfort the skin. Shop this must-have and other makeup picks for 30% off from 9/3 to 9/6.Shop Now
6. Gussi HairSource:Gussi
Keeping your hair smooth and pin-straight for the long haul is easier said than done. Since salon treatments can be pricey, beauty lovers are always keeping an eye out for at-home treatments. And this is where the Gussi At-Home Keratin Treatment Kit ($60, Gussihair.com) comes into play. Complete with a priming shampoo and treatment, straight strands will become your new normal for the next few months. From 8/23 to 9/5, buy 2 or more products and score 15% off with code BACK2SCHOOL. On 9/6, enjoy 15% off with code LABORDAY.Shop Now
7. Prime Beauty CosmeticsSource:Prime Beauty Cosmetics
Gone are the days of lackluster eyeshadow palettes ruining your makeup looks. The Prime Beauty Cosmetics Island Gyal Eyeshadow Palette ($32, Primebeautycosmetics.com) continues to reign supreme. With a combination of mattes and shimmers, this bold palette is perfect for creating eye-catching looks. Scoop up this find and other makeup essentials at 25% off from 9/2 to 9/6.Shop Now
8. Elina OrganicsSource:Elina Organics
Give your skin some proper TLC from head to toe with Elina Organics. The brainchild of celebrity esthetician of Elina Fedotava, this brand has a lineup made with antioxidants and skin-loving natural ingredients perfect for keeping your skin in tip-top shape. Take advantage of 15% off site wide from 9/3 to 9/6 with code LD2021.Shop Now
9. Cover FXSource:COVER FX
There’s a reason why Cover FX is considered to be a standout among makeup brands. With an impressive lineup of vegan and cruelty-free products, the brand offers products that cater to all skin types and shades. This brand offers foundations, bronzers, mascaras, moisturizers and more that bridges the gap between skincare and makeup.
Enjoy 40% off of the Shimmer Veil, Monochromatic Lip, Gold Bar Highlighting Palette, and Brushes. Score 30% off Primers, Correct Click, Drops Collection, Custom Enhancer Palette, Future Perfect Water Optional Cleanser, and the Custom Blending Moisturizer. Enjoy 20% off Foundations, Monochromatic Blush Duo, Monochromatic Bronzer Duo, Setting Sprays, Setting Powders, and the Custom Application Brush. Lastly, get 10% off of Gift Sets.Shop Now
10. Curls Dynasty Regimen Builder BundleSource:Curls Dynasty
Consider your curly haircare regimen handled. Curls Dynasty sets the standard for proper haircare from start to finish. With a collection of shampoo, conditioner, deep treatment and more, you can count on your curls to look and feel their very best. Enjoy 30% off on 9/6 site wide with code labor30.Shop Now