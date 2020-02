Valentine’s Day is upon us and it’s time to update that playlist. Here are 10 songs that you need to add to you playlist from some new artists in the R&B game.

1. Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba-Yo Love 2. Arin Ray- A Seat 3. Xavier Omär- Deep End 4. Lucky Daye-Roll Some More 5. Snoh Aalegra- I Want You Around 6. Kehlani- All Me ft. Keyshia Cole 7. Skip Marley,H.E.R- Slow Down 8. DreamVille- Got Me ft. Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, & Dreezy 9. DaniLeigh- Easy ft. Chris Brown 10. Ari Lennox-BMO