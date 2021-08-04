This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turns 60 years old today. I don’t know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they’ve never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history.
Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up “too much sauce” in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sports team, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president.
During Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don’t exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime.
In honor of our Forever POTUS’ 60th birthday, we’re giving you 10 times Barack Obama was the flyest President of all time.
1. The Tan SuitSource:Getty
President Obama made headlines for this press conference, yes, but it was his tan suit that left everybody talking. The daring and bold fashion choice goes down in history as one of the most stylish White House moments.
2. Basketball SwagSource:Getty
Who shoots hoops in plaid? Obama that’s who. Our Forever POTUS showed off his basketball skills on the South Lawn of the White House during the 2015 annual Easter Egg Hunt.
3. Stylish Dad Of A Paw BabySource:Getty
Not only does Obama love animals, he looks good doing something as simple as petting the family dog.
4. Golfer’s ChicSource:Getty
While other presidents golf year round, Barack Obama used his vacation to catch up on his game and rock and put the “t” in stylish.
5. Confidence Is FlySource:Getty
He looks GOODT! Does your president look like this with his shirt off? Barack Obama frolicked shirtless at a beachside compound in Kailua, Hawaii while on a Christmas vacation with his family.
6. Classic With A Modern AccentSource:Getty
Obama turned this classic blue suit up a notch with a burgundy tie for accent.
7. Michelle Obama ApprovedSource:Getty
Fellas, does your wife look at you the Michelle Obama was looking at Obama in this tux?
8. RoyaltySource:Getty
Obama was fit for royalty as he and Michelle waited to greet Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2011.
9. You See This CoatSource:Getty
Obama looked sharp in this wool trench coat at the inauguration of that Trump fella.
10. Bow Tie FlySource:Getty
Obama donned his signature black bow tie and fine black suit to celebrate the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini in 2016.