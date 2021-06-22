HomeBeauty

10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And Sexy Glam

Posted June 22, 2021

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


Porsha Williams has come a long way from her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She went from a meek wife who didn’t want to go to strip clubs, to an outspoken mother who will stop everything to twerk on the drop of a dime. Her evolution has been beautiful to see.

Porsha is always on point. Always. Hair and makeup is part of her daily routine, no matter where she is. Because of her hair brand, Go Naked Hair, she has become the poster girl for amazing wigs and weaves. She is essential the primary advertisement for her company. I can’t think of a time where Porsha stepped out and didn’t look flawless.

Porsha embraced the changes that being a first time mother brought to her life. She was in no rush to lose her baby weight, and she learned the importance of being comfortable in her skin. For women in their mid to late 30’s, she is an inspiration for those who still want to pursue motherhood. She slayed this pregnancy every step of the way.

Today, 6/22, Porsha Williams turns 40. The Dish Nation host and Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a breath of fresh air since she’s hit the TV screen. In honor of the quintessential Black barbie’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Porsha shut it down.

1. PORSHA WILLIAMS ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA REUNION, 2015

PORSHA WILLIAMS ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA REUNION, 2015 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams, then Porsha Stewart, sat alongside Phaedra Parks during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. She looked radiant in a single-shoulder, sheer white gown.

2. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE WE TV RETURN OF “GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA”, 2018

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE WE TV RETURN OF "GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA", 2018 Source:Getty

Pregnant with her first child, Porsha Williams posed on the red carpet at the WE tv Celebrates The Return Of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”.

3. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams knows how to work that baby bump! She looked flawless in a yellow bardot dress during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

4. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018 Source:Getty

At yet another taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Porsha Williams served full glamor on a platter.

5. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT MARLO HAMPTON’S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams attended Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch looking like she did pre-birth! This hot mama traded in her dark loccs for long, blonde hair.

6. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2019

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2019 Source:Getty

Black Barbie in full effect! Porsha Williams attended the 2019 Black Music Honors in a gorgeous, floor-length gown.

7. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE A3C FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE, 2019

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE A3C FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE, 2019 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams attended the A3C Festival & Conference in an all-red ensemble that gave off chic, business woman vibes.

8. PORSHA WILLIAMS IN A PROMO SHOT FOR THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019

PORSHA WILLIAMS IN A PROMO SHOT FOR THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams looked amazing during a promo shot for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

9. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2020

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2020 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams sparkled in a blue mini dress at another taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

10. PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA REUNION SHOW, 2021

PORSHA WILLIAMS AT THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA REUNION SHOW, 2021 Source:Getty

Porsha Williams attended The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s reunion show clad in a gorgeous black and sequins gown.

