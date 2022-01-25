11 Fashion Stylists To Follow In 2022

Many of today’s Black, talented wardrobe stylists are responsible for the celebrity looks that live rent-free in our heads. From bold magazine covers to sexy red carpet appearances, a good stylist can make or break your Hollywood career.
Great talents like June Ambrose and Misa Hylton have paved the way so that today’s stylists can take the art of image architecture to another level – and that they have. Most stylists tap into their imagination to create the perfect red carpet look, magazine, or performance look. With the help of a strong team that includes a seamstress, makeup artist, and hairstylist, memorable fashion moments are born.
There are tons of stylists making waves in the industry right now. If you loved the fashion from HBO’s Insecure, found yourself obsessing over Monica Denise’s Instagram slays, or you can’t get enough of Jazmine Sullivan’s mod-inspired style, then you’ll want to read on. Take a look at 11 fashion stylists killing the game right now.
1. Shiona Turini
You can thank Shiona Turini for Issa Dee’s wardrobe upgrade during the last few seasons of Insecure. She is the mastermind that showed the effortless glow-up of Dee, while maintaining Molly’s HBIC boss energy. The stylist, costume designer, and consultant has an innate talent for creating beautiful stories told by garments and the celebrities who wear them. One of the most beautiful fashion stories she’s told was the one worn by the cast of Queen & Slim. Her clientele includes Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kerry Washington.
2. No IG Jeremy
Have you ever wondered who the man is behind Ne-Yo’s dapper style or Monica’s seamless Instagram slays? Meet No IG Jeremy. If you’re looking for jaw-dropping looks with a bit of urban flair, you’ll want to peruse Jeremy’s account. He’s the mastermind behind Porsha Williams’ gorgeous People’s Choice Awards look, and he recently styled Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes for Essence Magazine’s January/February issue. His clientele includes Monica, Porsha, Ne-Yo, Meagan Good, Reginae Carter, Toya Carter, and Trina.
3. Solange Franklin
Solange Franklin is a force to be reckoned with. The quiet talent has a bold eye for fashion. When she’s not styling Vogue covers for Jodie Turner, she’s throwing clothes together for Natalia Bryant and Mary J. Blige. You can find most of her work on the pages of fashion’s most elite publications. Her rolodex includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Zazie Beetz, Solange Knowles, and Serena Williams.
4. J Bolin
J Bolin could honestly be listed with the greats who’ve helped pave the fashion way. The talented stylist has been in the game for years, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be taking his foot off of our necks anytime soon. If you’re crazy about prints, Bolin is your guy. He has a talent for fusing prints and patterns to create fun, funky, youthful looks. His clientele includes Tamela Mann, Michelle Williams, Sarah Jakes Roberts, CeCe Winans, and Letoya Luckett.
5. iCON Billingsley
Icon Billingsley proves there are levels to the styling game. From the whimsical gowns Jhene Aiko wears to the sexy dresses seen on Savannah James, Billingsley proves the talent is in knowing what works for your clients. If you want to work with a stylist that can translate your personality into garments, you’ll want to slide into his dm’s or visit his booking info. Clientele includes Bianca Lawson, Jhene Aiko, Bre-Z, Savannah James, Des Loaf, and Queen Naija.
6. Avon Dorsey
When I think of men's fashion, I think of Avon Dorsey. He is the man behind some of the most dapper red carpet looks and magazine covers. His fashionable eye encourages his talent to think outside of the box.
7. Mickey Freeman
Mickey Freeman is the stylist you want in your rolodex. You can find him crafting some of the most flawless editorial looks, and his superpower is slaying both on the red carpet and on the pages of top magazines. His clientele includes KeKe Palmer, Dascha Polanco, Shoniqua Shandai, Moneybagg Yo, and Shannon Thornton.
8. Ade Samuel
If you want a stylist who’s going to create a buzz-worthy look for you, Ade Samuel is your girl. She’s the mastermind behind Beyonce’s looks a few years back, the superstar started working with Zerina Akers. Samuel’s long list of clients include Kelly Rowland, Michale B. Jordan, Leticia Wright, Justine Skye, Usher, Kofi Siriboe, Cynthia Erivo, Dani Leigh, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean and Rihanna.
9. EJ King
EJ King may be known for his gorgeous, long hair, but he also has a fantastic stylist reputation. He’s the mind behind lots of Teyana Taylor’s looks, including that jaw-dropping moment at the 2021 Met Gala. King’s clientele includes Kelly Rowland, T-Pain, Nelly, Ashanti, Melanie Fiona, Chris Brown, and Keyshia Cole.
10. Ayanna J Kimani
Ayanna J Kimani was the costume designer for Insecure before Shiona Turini took over. She’s also contributed her talents to OWN’s Queen Sugar and NBC’s Council of Dads. Coming this February, Kimani will add CW’s All American: Homecoming to her resume. Her clientele includes Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Simone Missick, and Teyonah Parris.
11. Troi Anthony
Troi Anthony’s talents range from high-profile red carpet events to the world of wrestling. He can dress you in couture, leotards, and everything in between. His most notable client is Jazmine Sullivan. If you’ve enjoyed her mod-inspired wardrobe as of late, you can thank Anthony for keeping her on brand. His clientele includes DJ Millie, NeNe Leakes, Fantasia Barino, Elle Varner, and Naturi Naughton.