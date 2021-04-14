15 Of Bow Wow’s Greatest Onscreen Roles Through The Years

The trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Jordana Brewster was released today. The Fast Saga continues with appearances from Hollywood’s brightest stars like Diesel, John Cena, Cardi B. and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. Moss makes his third appearance in the highly anticipated Fast film series. The three-minute official trailer is jam packed with action, Ludacris and Tyrese’s usual Fast and Furious comedic banter and a brief appearance in the introduction of Bow Wow’s character Twinkie cheers’ing amongst friends within the film.
Take a look at the official trailer for Fast and Furious 9 debuting July 8, 2021 below.
Fans are excited for the Fast Saga’s return, commenting their favorite parts from the trailer. One of whom is Bow Wow and his name quickly began trending on Twitter because of it. We are reminiscing on some of Bow Wow’s best onscreen roles in television and film. Alongside being a child rap star, Bow Wow has appeared in over twenty films and television shows throughout his career. He has even produced and appeared in the reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. What can’t Shad Moss do?
Take a look at some of our favorite Bow Wow onscreen roles through the years.
Bow Wow, known as “Lil Bow Wow” at the time, appeared in the 2001 film Carmen: A Hip Hopera as Jalil. Here’s a scene from the film where he’s tied into a crime he didn’t commit.
Lil Bow Wow appears as himself on The Steve Harvey Show performing alongside the show’s fictional music group, Steve Hightower and the High Tops in 2001.
Bow Wow played Ray J’s little brother on the show in 2001.
Bow Wow stars as Calvin Cambridge in the 2002 film Like Mike.
He also appeared in the classic film All About the Benjamins starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps playing a kid named Kelly.
Bow Wow stars alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa Williams, Solange and Steve Harvey in Johnson Family Vacation. He plays Cedric’s son, Divirnius Johnson, in the 2004 film.
In 2005, Bow Wow starred in the box office hit Roll Bounce.
Bow Wow landed a role in the Fast saga making his first appearance in 2006 as Twinkie in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.
Bow Wow also appeared in the CW television series Smallville, as Baern in 2006.
Bow Wow performed on ABC’s Ugly Betty series as himself.
Bow Wow stars as Charlie in the popular show Entourage in 2008.
In 2010, Bow Wow portrays Kevin Carson in the movie Lottery Ticket.
Bow Wow joins a star studded cast in Madea’s Big Happy Family as Byron in 2011.
Bow Wow appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2011 as Dante.
Bow Wow appears on CSI: Cyber as Brody “Baby Face” Nelson in 2015.