2020 Wrap Up: Top 11 Iconic Fashion Moments from Women of Color

COVID-19 made the world stop, including the numerous red carpet events, movie premiers, and matter of fact practically every celebrity event that we normally look to see our favorites stunting in the hottest looks. For the first time, many events like the Met Gala were canceled and people were quarantined to their homes leaving most to get dressed up in the living room for various virtual events throughout the year.

But despite there being little to no in-person events this year, women of color somehow still wowed us with iconic fashionable moments in 2020. So let’s count down, in no particular order, the top 11 most iconic fashion moments from women of color in 2020… quarantined style!

1. Beyonce wearing Adidas x IVY PARK Source:Adidas/IVY PARK Beyonce kicked off 2020 with the relaunch of Ivy Park but this time in collaboration with Adidas. Word is Beyonce talked to other brands about the collaboration but didn’t feel like they were inclusive enough and didn’t have enough minorities in high power positions. But Beyonce found a home at Adidas and it seemed to be the perfect match because this first collection was so popular it crashed the site and sold out in seconds. Since then two more collections have been released with Adidas all selling out in moments.

2. Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren Source:Getty Before the world shut down there was the Oscars and Janelle Monae turned heads in this Ralph Lauren gown covered in 168 thousand Swarovski crystals that took over 600 hours to construct by hand. Janelle once again proved that you don’t have to be half-naked to have a memorable red-carpet moment landing on the best-dressed list.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2020 Haute Couture View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Like many people, Tracee Ellis Ross was bored at home, but she took the time to get creative on social media. Tracee gave us the most iconic high fashion moments from her home all year long! Many of the shoots she did herself on her iPhone but Tracee served us lewks that could not be overlooked!

4. Rihanna in Savage Fenty View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Rihanna’s all size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage Fenty wasn’t new in 2020 but she did add a men’s collection this year. Rihanna continued to wow us with the many drops and sexy looks throughout the year. Somehow she even was able to drop a second virtual runway show released on Amazon Prime in the middle of the pandemic featuring dancers, models, rappers, and more! How she did it we have no idea but watch it if you haven’t already.

5. Taraji P. Henson in Armani Prive View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) When the lockdown began we weren’t even sure how awards shows would go on but somehow these networks figured out a way to make them work. The 2020 American Music Awards was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and she wowed us with so many iconic looks throughout the broadcast. Sis was gorgeous in every look but here she is stunning in Armani Prive for the socially distant red carpet that had few celebrities.

6. Lizzo in Christian Siriano View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) So many celebrities used their voice to encourage their fans to vote this year. But Lizzo was one of the few to do it in high fashion! Here she wore Christian Siriano at the Billboard Music Awards just weeks before American’s broke records at the polls voting for the 2020 Presidental Election.

7. AOC in Telfar Source:Getty When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez left the US Capitol with a Telfar bag in tow I doubt that she knew that this would be an iconic moment of 2020. Telfar is a black-owned New York-based fashion design house and their shopper bag has become the bag to have of 2020! With Black Lives Matter leading more people around the world to want to buy from more black-owned businesses, Telfar has definitely become one of the most status-driven bags for the year. But good luck getting your hands on one of these, as they sell out in seconds the moment they restock!

8. Beyonce in Laurel Dewitt for Black is King View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laurel DeWitt (@laureldewitt) Ok it’s probably not fair that Beyonce is on this list twice but we couldn’t leave out all of the amazing lewks Beyonce threw at us in Black is King. Chain metal queen made 7 looks for Beyonce to wear in Black is King and several accessories and more for others in the film. Even if you aren’t a fan of Beyonce’s music watch Black is King on mute for the iconic fashion looks alone!

9. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris in Timbalands Source:Getty When U.S. Vice Presidential elect Sen. Kamala Harris ascended off of her private plane in casual clothes with Timbalands, black Twitter erupted! When have you ever seen a Vice President-elect of the United States wearing wheats?! She did it and looked good. Our soon to be VP has been all over the country this year killing the game in pantsuits and converse (her favorite shoe) but this Timbaland moment topped 2020 for us!

10. Nicki Minaj in Laurel Dewitt View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) New mom Nicki Minaj debuted her post-baby body in this look by Laurel DeWitt on Instagram looking like the queen she is! Most new moms don’t have time to do their hair but who would want to with this amazing headpiece attached to the bold earrings that descended to her shoulders. A moment to ends the holiday season!