Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 21st annual BET Awards brought the hottest in music and entertainment to Los Angeles for a special night celebrating Black music. What a way to close out Black Music Month with a number of surprises, fashion moments and memorable performances.

The ceremony celebrated achievements in entertainment honoring those in music, sports, television, and movies who have excelled tremendously this year. The ceremony’s theme was “Year of the Black Woman” and it was held in-person with a vaccinated audience following a virtual ceremony the previous year.

Some notable wins for the night were Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales winning Album of the Year, Megan Thee Stallion with Best Female Hip Hop Artist amongst other awards for her collaboration with Cardi B on their hit single “WAP,” and Andra Day taking home Best Actress for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs Billie Holiday. It certainly was the year of the Black woman, and the network did a lovely job of celebrating the many accomplishments of Black women in music and entertainment.

Take a look at some of our favorite moments from the show.

2021 BET Awards Best Moments: A Thread of Surprises, Fashion Moments & Memorable Performances was originally published on globalgrind.com