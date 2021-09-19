Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Thekicked off with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel andserving melanin and glam on the red carpet.

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

While their gowns get most of the glory, their glam is always on point. Textured tresses and buzz cuts round out our best hair moments of the night.

Keep scrolling to see who’s hair, nails and jewels outshined the rest.

Hair To Slay: The Best Glam Moments At The 2021 Emmy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com