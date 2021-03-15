2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances

History was made at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday (March 14). The biggest history made belonged to, who took home four Grammys on the night, bringing her total to 28. The sum is the most for a singer, male or female in Grammy history and she only trails conductor‘s 31 trophies for the most Grammy wins all-time.

The biggest winner by a newcomer came from Megan Thee Stallion. The H-Town Hottie took home her first three Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage.” During her acceptance speech for Best Rap Song, she thanked Beyoncé and reminisced on how she went to RodeoHouston just to see Destiny’s Child perform.

“Ever since I was little, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna grow up, and I’m gonna be like the rap Beyoncé.’ I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time, and I saw Destiny’s Child perform, and I was like, ‘You know what? Yes, I’m about to go hard.’” she said. “I’m always like, ‘You know what? What would Beyoncé do? But let me make it a little ratchet.’ And, yeah, just thank you, Houston. We did it.”

See a full list of winners below and see performances from the likes of Megan, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Cardi B and more. Other notable first-time winners include Nas, who after 14 nominations, got his first victory for Best Rap Album with King’s Disease and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. The nine-year-old became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy as she won for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” In total, the Carter household has 51 Grammys with JAY-Z having 22 trophies.

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers Chika Noah Cyrus D Smoke Doja Cat Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER* Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish — WINNER*

“Don’t Start Now”— Dua Lipa

“Circles — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas Everyday Life — Coldplay Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier Women In Music Pt. III — Haim Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone Folklore — Taylor Swift — WINNER*

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé) “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) “Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) “Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) “Don’t Start Now “— Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa) “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER* “If The World Was Ending “— Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe f. Julia Michaels) Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Run To The Father — Cody Carnes All Of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free Holy Water — We the Kingdom Citizen Of Heaven — Tauren Wells Jesus Is King — Kanye West — WINNER*

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt — WINNER*

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers — WINNER*

“Life Is Good — Future f. Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Adore You” — Harry Styles — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid — Yoann Lemoine, video director

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys — Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme — Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers — WINNER*

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé — WINNER*

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier f. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project f. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” — Ledisi — WINNER*

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER*

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat — WINNER*

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/D — Luke James

Bigger Love — John Legend — WINNER*

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean f. Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — Dababy

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé — WINNER*

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake f. Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — WINNER*

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake f. Lil Durk)

“Rockstar ” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé) — WINNER*

Best Rap Album

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

King’s Disease — Nas — WINNER*

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy”— Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles — WINNER*

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber f. Quavo

Dynamite — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift f. Bon Iver

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough — Toots & the Maytals

One World — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy — WINNER*

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

