21 Pictures Of Willow Smith As A Baby (PHOTOS)

Posted May 8, 2014

21 Pictures Of Willow Smith As A Baby (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Jada Showing Off Baby Willow.

2. Look At This Sweet Face!

3. AWWW! Baby Jaden & Willow

4. Willow On The Set Of “I Am Legend.”

5. Aren’t These Two The Cutest?

6. Hiding Behind Mom!

7. Daddy Daughter Time.

8. Being Shy For The Camera.

9. Out & About.

10. Willow With Her Big Brother Trey.

11. Red Carpet Ready Before The Age Of 10.

12. All Smiles.

13. At The American Girl Doll Premiere.

14. So Sweet.

15. Willow with her mommy.

16. Willow With Dad & Uncle Tom.

17. Smith Family Portrait.

18. Baby Willow.

19. Daddy’s Girl.

20. Kisses For Willow.

21. Shoeless & Adorable.

