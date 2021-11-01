HomeIndy

25th Anniversary Safe Night Halloween Trunk Or Treat

Since 1996 the Indiana State Fairgrounds has been the home to the Trunk or Treat. Sunday, October 31st marked The 25th Anniversary Of Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat. It goes without saying this event was a major success.

Children were able to celebrate the tradition of Halloween with a lot of candy and entertainment. Lines wrapped around the building, great costumes, and smiling faces are the sign of a greatly enjoyed event. This was definitely safe for the families that came out and the kids showing off their costumes.

Check out what you missed and where you can make plans for next year:

 

25th Anniversary Safe Night Halloween Trunk Or Treat  was originally published on radionowindy.com

1. Safe Trick or Treat

Safe Trick or Treat Source:Radio One Digital

Oct: 30th Safe Trick or Treat safe trick or treat

