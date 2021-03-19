5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You Right This Spring And Summer

Ladies, it’s almost ‘wear less and go out more’ season! As we slowly transition to warmer weather and days with more sunlight, we should also plan for protective styles to carry us through those bottomless mimosa brunches. During the spring and summer seasons, I’m more inclined to trade in my curly fro for box braids or crochet twists.
Our favorite celebs have been stepping out with their protective styles and I must admit, some of them have me wanting to run to the stylist chair ASAP. Some artists opt for a braided lacefront wig, while others fully commit to timely install of box braids or faux locs.
If you’re in need of some hair inspiration for your next protective style, take a look at these 5 celebrity approved hairdos to get you ready for the spring and summer seasons.
1. CIARA
Ciara has been playing in her wigs lately, but it looks like she’s shaking things up with a new style. The singer and mother of 2 has been toggling between blue and pink hair since the top of the year, but earlier this month she switched it up with honey blonde faux locs. This isn’t her first time rocking the style, but each time she wears it I feel the need to run to the salon and recreate the protective style.
2. MEAGAN GOOD
You can’t talk protective styles without mentioning our Power Issue covergirl Meagan Good. The actress, director, and producer started rocking the look back in 2015, and has since been credited for making goddess locs a new style. The style is her signature look when she’s not filming or modeling.
3. CYNTHIA BAILEY
Hair chameleon Cynthia Bailey has tried just about every hairstyle possible. From textures to hues, she’s not afraid to try new looks. A few weeks back, the newly marriage Atlanta Housewives cast member showed off some beautifully crafted faux locs in her hair.
Celebrity stylist Junice W. is best known for her custom ombré box braids, faux braids, and faux twist. She’s Cynthia’s go-to person whenever she needs a fresh set of braids or faux locs.
4. KENYA MOORE
Kenya Moore stepped outside of her comfort zone when she went for a set of long regal braids. The Real Housewives cast member and haircare entrepreneur is known for her long, luscious hair, but every now and then she likes to shake the table and give us something new. While its not clear if her braids are a lacefront wig or actual braids, the elaborate Fulani style gave Moore the look of African royalty.
5. LIZZO
Lizzo has never been afraid to try something new. It’s actually an intricate part of her personality. When it comes to styling her hair, there’s no color, wig, or protective style she’s unwilling to try. On her Instagram page, you’ll find several photos of her playing with styles. Among them is a picture of her in a bikini top made of hair clad with black and wine red braids. If you look closely, you’ll see that her hair is actually styled in ponytail, not box braids.